AAPP Burma to receive 2023 Dutch Geuzenpenning Human Rights Award

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP Burma) will be awarded the 2023 Geuzenpenning Award on March 13 from the Vlaardingen, Netherlands-based foundation. Geuzenpenning Foundation was founded in 1987, and awards organizations or individuals that are fighting for democracy against dictatorship, discrimination and racism in the world. The AAPP will attend the awards ceremony with Netherlands’ Burma diaspora in attendance. The AAPP was founded on March 23, 2000 in Mae Sot, Thailand.