At least one billion dollars in weapons imported since 2021 coup

The military has imported at least $1 billion USD worth of equipment since the 2021 coup, according to a report released on May 17 by Tom Andrews, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar. “Despite overwhelming evidence of the Myanmar military’s atrocity crimes against the people of Myanmar, the generals continue to have access to advanced weapons systems, spare parts for fighter jets, raw materials and manufacturing equipment for domestic weapons production,” he said. China has supplied $260 million USD worth of arms to the military. Russia has supplied $400 million USD in attack helicopters, fighter jets, and machine guns, which were identified as being used in the airstrike on Pa Zyi Gyi village of Sagaing Region on April 11. The airstrike killed 168 people, including children.

At least $250 million USD worth of military supplies were shipped from entities in Singapore from February 2021 to December 2022. Its banks have been used by arms dealers. At least 138 Singaporean firms have served as intermediaries for the Burma Army. State-owned entities in China, Russia, and to a lesser extent India, were involved in transferring military equipment to Burma. Andrews called on the international community to impose sanctions on the Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise, which is a source of revenue for the military, and pointed out that no sanctions have targeted the Myanma Foreign Trade Bank (MFTB). “My findings demonstrate that MFTB is not only important for receiving foreign currency but is also being used extensively by the junta to purchase arms. It should be a prime target for international sanctions,” added Andrews.