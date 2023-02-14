Burmese-Australians raise funds for revolution with Chan Chan concert tour

DVB REPORTS

The Burmese-Australian community in Brisbane hosted a fundraising concert by Chan Chan. All proceeds from ticket sales and donations went to support the Spring Revolution against the 2021 military coup, and to assist people displaced (IDPs) from their homes due to the violence carried out by the military in Burma.

About DVB

The DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation is registered in Oslo, Norway since 1992.