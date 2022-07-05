Burmese model's appearance in Shan State Army uniform causes stir

Photos have emerged of one of Burma’s most well-known models, Thinzar Wint Kyaw, dressed in martial uniform at the southern Shan headquarters of the Shan State Progress Party / Shan State Army (North) (SSPP/SSA(N)).

The EAO had recently declined an invitation posed by Burma’s military junta to partake in its sham peace talks.

The SSA(N)’s Colonel Sai Su told DVB that the celebrity had been invited to film a promotional documentary about the development of tourism in Mong Hsu township’s Haipa village, as well as appearing in material to promote regional health, education, transportation, and development projects to the rest of Burma.

“The main reason [for the model’s visit] is to film a video exhibiting all of the development projects that [the SSPP is] performing in the region. We would like to attract more attention by inviting a Burmese model — there are no other reasons. I think her fame will appeal to potential tourists,” he said.

Shooting began on July 3, after which the actress had attended the wedding of Colonel Sai Su’s daughter. Thinzar Wint Kyaw’s appearance at the event in an SSA(N) uniform — she arrived directly after a shoot — caused a stir with Burma’s general public.

Sai Su told DVB that the area under the control of the SSPP is currently peaceful, but that the potential for clashes was growing as the military recently began reinforcing its troops near to the EAO’s Wan Hai HQ in Mong Hsu.

Despite clashes between the SSA and the military occuring in Mongmit last week, the colonel claimed both sides withdrew to minimize the impact of fighting on civilians.

Sai Su also said that he was personally ready to meet with Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw, but reaffirmed that the EAO (whose regional rival, the RCSS, met with the junta last month) had yet to accept the SAC’s invitation.

“We are ready for peace talks with any groups. No matter how we fought in battle, everything will end with negotiations. We have even offered to meet with the RCSS/SSA(S) on three occasions,” he claimed.

The SSPP is not a signatory to Burma’s Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA).Tensions between the SSPP and the military rose last month when, on June 4, the Burmese military ordered SSA(N) troops to evacuate three camps in Kyay Thi township, a request denied by the SSPP which claimed that the bases were, historically, its legitimate territory.