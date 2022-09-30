Daily Briefing: Friday, September 30, 2022

FROM THE DVB NEWSROOM

Sean Turnell and Aung San Suu Kyi receive prison sentences.

Aung San Suu Kyi, along with her economic advisor Sean Turnell, and three former ministers were sentenced to three years in prison by a military court in Naypyidaw. The five NLD members were charged for violating the Official Secrets Act. Australia’s Turnell, Suu Kyi, Kyaw Win, Soe Win and Set Aung were sentenced to three years each by the court. With this sentence, Suu Kyi is facing a total of 23 years in prison. All of the accused, including Suu Kyi, deny all charges against them concocted by the military that ousted the NLD government in February 2021. Suu Kyi faces another seven corruption charges. She has been held incommunicado since being detained on Feb. 1, 2021. Turnell was arrested at Yangon International Airport on Feb. 6, 2021.

Millions of gallons of petroleum oil arrive in Yangon.

Over 6 million gallons of petroleum oil have been unloaded at Thilawa Port in Yangon since Sept.25, BETV Business reported. 1.86 million gallons of HSD diesel and 2.17 million gallons of PHSD diesel have been unloaded from MT Yu Yi ship while 2.13 million gallons of 92 Ron fuel is currently being unloaded from MT Harmony One ship. The Petroleum Products Regulatory Department confirmed that there is a sufficient supply of domestic fuel at Thilawa and fuel stations for public use as of Sept. 25. It said that trucks, oil tankers and trains will distribute the fuel across the country. According to the committee, 80,000 tons of gasoline and 150,000 tons of diesel were allowed to be imported in September and it is sufficient for domestic fuel consumption. Junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun said that a second shipment of Russian oil will arrive and will be prioritized for public transportation needs.

News by Region

KAREN—The National Unity Government’s Special Operation Force (S.O.F.) and the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) jointly captured the Burma Army’s Payataung outpost in KNU Brigade 6 area in Kyain Seikgyi Township on Sept. 28. During a three hour-long battle, 13 Burma Army troops – including a deputy battalion commander – are reported to have been killed, the S.O.F. claimed. Resistance forces also seized weapons and ammunition.

KARENNI—A 55-year-old woman was killed and two others were critically injured after a heavy shell fell inside a home in Khon Tha village in Loikaw Township, the Kantarawaddy Times (KT) reported. “It was so horrific that even her intestines came out,” the Karenni Nationalities Defence Force (KNDF) Battalion 2 told KT. Houses in at least two villages are said to have been damaged due to the Burma Army’s shelling. According to KT, 12 civilians have died in similar incidents across Karenni State in September.

A student was wounded by shrapnel inside a church in Daw So Kaylaw village in Demoso Township on Sept.28. A 120-mm artillery shell fired by the Burma Army hit the church.

MANDALAY—A prison transport vehicle carrying political prisoners was attacked by local defense forces near Myit Nge bridge in Amarapura Township on Sept. 29. Two prisoners escaped. Truth Keeping Force – Amarapura announced that two police officers were killed during the attack and one prisoner was injured. “At first, we thought the prisoners fought against the police officers and fled. Later, we found out the urban guerrilla groups were responsible. There was tight security near the bridge this morning after the attack,” a resident told DVB. Six of the eight prisoners were re-apprehended by security forces. According to the Burma Associated Press, security in Mandalay was tight as Min Aung Hlaing arrived the same day.

MON—The deputy leader of a junta-backed militia was killed in Daivrain Village of Thaton Township on Sept. 29. The man was alleged to be a military informant working with the Burma Army, a local defense force member told DVB. He stated that his group murdered the deputy militia leader and stole his belongings, which included, “a pistol, a list of militiamen, a phone, and documents.”

YANGON—A 100-household administrator was killed and a woman was injured in South Dagon Township on Sept. 29. The man and woman were walking to a bus stop and were standing at the corner of Salwin and Dawei Streets when two gunmen started firing, according to locals. Eleven people have been killed and 25 have been injured in Yangon attacks this month.

RAKHINE—The Arakan Army (AA) captured the Burma Army’s Zayditaung outpost at the entrance of Zaydipyin village in Rathedaung Township on Sept. 27. “We can see smoke coming out. The AA captured it and burned it down,” a resident told DVB. According to local sources. heavy shelling is taking place near the captured Burma Army outpost in Rathedaung.

A large contingent of Burma Army troops forcibly demolished houses in Jaitha village in Thandwe Township on Sept. 28, residents said. “Yesterday, a [Burma army] commander came and held discussions with villagers. He did not mention that there will be forced demolitions [of homes]…We got leaked information that a large number of Burma Army soldiers should demolish the village…We weren’t even finished taking things from inside the houses when they started to tear them down,” he told DVB.

Jaitha village has nearly 200 residents living in more than 30 homes. It’s located 43 kms southwest of Thandwe town and most are fisherfolk. They’ve been ordered to relocate their homes to another area six kms away. “We depend on the sea. If we move there [to the new land], it will not be convenient,” another resident said. The fisherfolk have been living in Jaitha village since 1976. In 1996, the Burma Navy claimed the land. Following the 2021 coup, the junta has conducted large-scale evictions in Yangon, Mandalay, and in towns and villages across the country.

The Arakan Army (AA) claimed that two of its prisons in Maungdaw Township were hit by airstrikes on Sept. 28. The prisons housed detainees from the Burma Army captured on the battlefield, and several were injured according to the AA. At least 150 Burma Army troops, including defectors to the AA, have been held in custody at these prisons.