Daily Briefing: Monday, September 19, 2022

Rohingya refugees killed and injured in Bangladesh from shelling on the Burma side. A young Rohingya man was killed and at least six others were injured after a mortar shell fired from Burma exploded inside Bangladesh on Sept.16. The military council accused the Arakan Army (AA) and the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) of firing shells into Bangladesh. On Sept. 18, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the junta’s ambassador to Bangladesh for the fourth time regarding the repeated landing of the shells in Bangladesh territory.

News by Region

AYEYARWADY–The health of lawyer Ayeyar Lin Tun is deteriorating in prison, according to sources. She was sentenced to two years in prison for violating Sec.505(a) of the penal code. “She mostly works for political cases, especially those of the wrongly accused. It seems that the military council resented her for her work,” a lawyer said. She has not yet received medical treatment in prison.

RAKHINE–Former member of parliament, U Pe Than, has been charged with Sec. 505(a) and Sec. 66(d) of the Telecommunications Law. These charges stem from an interview he did with a local media outlet in Rakhine State, he confirmed to DVB. U Pe Than was elected in 2010 and reelected in 2015 but resigned from his party in 2021. “I can’t die as a politician who does not dare to speak out about what is happening in my own country,” he said.

SHAN—Five members of the Pa-Oh National Liberation Organization (PNLO) were killed by the Pa-O National Organisation (PNO), a junta-backed militia in Pinlaung Township on Sept. 14, according to

Kanbawza Tai News. The PNLO claimed the five were killed for “no reason” and strongly condemned the killings, according to a statement made on Sept. 15. It added that it would try to solve the matter in a “peaceful way.” The PNLO is led by Col. Khun Okkar andis a signatory of the 2015 Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement and is currently participating in junta-led peace talks.

SAGAING–At least four children were killed and 20 were injured in a junta air raid on Latyat Kone village monastery, in Depayin Township on Sept. 16. “I think it’s inhumane. My child was also injured and they took my son. My son is not yet 15 years old,” a father said after Burma Army troops took the wounded for medical treatment. State media said forces had conducted a raid in Latyat Kone village due to reports that KIA and PDF forces were hiding in the monastery. “In total, 10 dead bodies have been found. Many men have died and one woman was killed,” a PDF member told DVB. The National Unity Government (NUG) called for the immediate release of all “arrested teachers and children.”

Yinmarbin Township held a rally on Sept. 18 to call on the UN to keep Kyaw Moe Tun as Burma’s permanent representative. Protesters held banners reading: “Accept NUG and Our Ambassador, Reject Dictator” and “UN, Prove your existence for justice.” Similar protests have also happened in other townships in the region. International support rallies occured in Canada and the US. Last week, at least 15 protesters and two journalists were arrested for a similar rally in Yangon’s Kyimyindaing Township.

YANGON–A 100 household administrator was killed on Yadana road, 13 ward in Hlaing Township on Sept. 17, according to locals. An unidentified gunman opened fire in front of the administrator’s home, a resident told DVB. He was pronounced dead at Yangon General Hospital. Police set up checkpoints in the area. Five have been killed and six have been wounded in Yangon this month.