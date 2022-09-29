Daily Briefing: Thursday, September 29, 2022

FROM THE DVB NEWSROOM

Burmese model receives six years in prison over online photos.

A military tribunal sentenced model Nang Mwe San to six years in prison under Sec. 33(a) of the Electronic Transactions Law on Sept. 27, a lawyer close to the case told DVB. “Both models Thinzar Wint Kyaw and Nang Mwe San are facing the same charges. However, since Nang Mwe San is from a township under martial law, the military tribunal quickly issued a verdict,” the lawyer said. Nang Mwe San is being held at Insein Prison. She was arrested in North Dagon on Aug. 5 – one the townships that has been under martial law since March 2021. In areas under martial law, all executive and judicial powers are transferred to the head of the relevant regional military command.

Burmese beauty queen Han Lay arrives safely in Canada.

Thaw Nandar Aung (aka Han Lay) landed in Toronto, but was unable to meet with supporters who showed up at the airport holding signs to welcome her to Canada. Her connecting flight from Toronto to Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island (PEI) ends the nine-day ordeal for Han Lay, who was not allowed to re-enter Thailand on Sept. 21 – after a short vacation in Vietnam. The 23-year-old had lived in Bangkok since speaking out against the 2021 military coup in Burma. She’s wanted by the junta for criticizing its illegal coup and has called on the international community to assist in restoring democracy to Burma. Charlottetown, PEI has welcomed Han Lay. She will spend the next 14 days in quarantine.

Nearly 100 undocumented Burmese nationals arrested in Thailand.

Ninety-five undocumented Burma nationals were arrested in Kanchanaburi Province, Thailand on Sept. 28. A local Thai news outlet reported that Thai officials were tipped off to illegal border entries in the region, and arrested Burmese in two different districts. Ninety-five were arrested in Thong Pha Phum District, including 63 men and 19 women from Burma. Thai police stated that the migrants came from Burma’s Mon, Yangon, Bago and Rakhine. They will all face charges for violating Thai immigration law.

The National Unity Government calls for international aid for Civil Disobedience Movement workers.

The National Unity Government (NUG) Prime Minister Mann Win Khaing Than called for international support to the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM). “It will be difficult to help all of our heroic CDM workers,” he said at an NUG meeting on Sept. 27. More than 400,000 civil servants are said to have joined CDM since the military coup, but DVB has been unable to independently verify the exact number as many workers refusing to work under the junta fear arrest, torture and imprisonment.

While some CDM staff have returned to work because of financial difficulties or fear of the junta, many remain on strike amidst the economic and political instability. “We face a lot of difficulties participating in this [CDM], including with eating, health, and living… As I do not support this system [the junta] regardless if I get support, I will continue [to be a CDM worker] until we win [the junta falls],” a Yangon University lecturer told DVB.

News by Region

KAREN—The Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) seized the Burma Army’s Bayar Taung camp in Kyain Seikgyi Township on Sept. 28. The exact casualties from the battle are still unknown, according to sources. A KNLA member said coalition forces will continue to battle the Burma Army if it does not withdraw from all of its bases across the state.

RAKHINE—The Burma Army is accused of killing one child on Sept. 25 and injuring 4 on Sept. 19 from its artillery attack on Kyauktaw Township. Over 1,000 residents of Nagara village have fled their homes to an IDP camp in neighboring Nyaung Chaung. “Since the day they [the Burma Army] started firing heavy weapons, a water route to Kyauktaw town has been closed off, and we are facing food shortages. We have to pass by a Burma Army base if we go by road, so no one dares to go there, and locals are facing difficulties,” a resident told DVB.

YANGON—Unidentified gunmen fired at security forces stationed in front of an Electricity Power Corporation [EPC] office at the corner of Parami and Insein roads in Hlaing Township on Sept. 27. “There was an explosion, and then we heard continuous gunfire. I heard many were injured,” the source told DVB. Ambulances arrived at the scene and security forces set up a roadblock following the attack. An explosion occurred at this same EPC office on Sept. 4 that injured employees and caused damage. Eleven people have been killed and 16 have been injured in a string of attacks in Yangon this month.

Resistance groups Eastern Red Lion and Galone Yaza claimed joint responsibility for an attack on Burma Army troops in North Okkalapa Township on Sept. 27. “We conducted the joint attack using grenades. The condition of those injured is unknown,” the Eastern Red Lion announced.