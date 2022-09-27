Daily Briefing: Tuesday, September 27, 2022

FROM THE DVB NEWSROOM

Tens of thousands have sought asylum in India’s Mizoram since the coup.

Over 40,000 people from Burma are living in camps set up in Mizoram, an Indian state bordering Burma, The Hindu reports. K. Vanlalvena, an Indian MP from Mizoram, made these claims during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He requested the Indian government to work to achieve “normalcy” in Burma. “India is neither on the side of (Myanmar) military nor the refugees. The Chief Minister, therefore, requested the Prime Minister to discuss the matter with Myanmar,” Vanlalvena said. The Indian government has engaged with Burma’s junta at the diplomatic level, activists state.

Ethnic armed groups meet with junta officials for further “peace” talks.

Representatives from three ethnic armed organizations – the United Wa State Party (UWSP), the National Democratic Alliance Army (NDAA), and the Shan State Progressive Party (SSPP), have arrived in Naypyidaw to attend the second round of “peace talks,” state media reported. During the first round of talks a UWSP delegation met with Min Aung Hlaing. The NDAA and the SSPP were also involved in the negotiations with the junta leader. State media has yet to report any significant results.

News by Region

KARENNI—Thirty-nine members of the Demoso People’s Defense Force (DMO PDF) have been killed since the uprising began. The DMO PDF stated that it has engaged in 156 battles with the Burma Army. “Only a minority of casualties are from exchanges of gunfire – around 40 percent. The remaining 60 percent are due to heavy weapons and airstrikes,” a DMO PDF member claimed. At least 300 Burma Army troops have been killed in Karenni State battles, he added.

MANDALAY—An explosion occurred at a KBZ bank in Maha Aung Mun Township on Sep. 26. The explosion took place near the generator at the back of the bank, causing it to catch fire. No casualties have been reported and no group has claimed responsibility.

MON—The wife of a militia leader linked to the Burma Army was killed at her home in Theinzayat town, Kyaikto on Sep. 25. The militia leader is reported to be in critical condition. “The couple are military informants. Many people were arrested during protests because of the information they gave,” a local said. According to residents, the militia leader is also a member of the junta’s Union Solidarity and Development Party.

RAKHINE—A 7-year-old from Nagara village, Kyauktaw Township was killed on Sep. 25. “Three heavy shells landed in the village,” a local told DVB. One of the shells hit a home where the child was sleeping. “The child was brought to the village’s nurse for treatment, but the nurse was unable to help him. So, they [the victim’s family] called and asked for help from social assistance groups from neighboring towns. They [the social assistance groups] said they are not able to come. The child bled to death from his injuries,” the local added.

Fighting between the Arakan Army and Burma Army has intensified in Rakhine and Chin States. Two thousand people fled fighting in Guta Pyin Village, Buthidaung Township on Sept. 26. The AA attacked the Burma Army’s Theintaung camp in the area. Neither side has announced casualties.

Two civilians were killed and three others were injured in airstrikes on Khaunglaung Chaung village, Minbya Township on Sep. 26. The Burma Army responded with airstrikes to the AA’s attack on two of its boats departing Sittwe, according to locals. Troops fired heavy weapons in Manyintaung village of Rathedaung Township forcing villagers to flee.