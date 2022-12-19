DVB News: Kyaw Moe Tun to remain Burma's Ambassador to the UN

The United Nations Credentials Committee is set to keep on Burma’s Ambassador to the UN, Kyaw Moe Tun, for another year. This is blow to the junta which has been trying to replace the National Unity Government (NUG) representative at the UN in New York ahead of its planned 2023 elections.

