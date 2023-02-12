Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim says ASEAN should 'carve out' Burma for now

The Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim spoke about the crisis in Burma and how it is affecting ASEAN on Feb. 10, during his first official visit to Thailand as Malaysian PM. “We should carve Myanmar out for now, and I don’t think the Myanmar issue should frustrate our moves. It would be ideal if we could have just a strong consensus in giving a strong message to the Myanmar regime,” he said. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also urged Burma’s military to stop committing atrocities against its people, The Straits Times reported. Members of ASEAN differ in their views on the crisis in Burma. Malaysia’s former foreign minister Saifuddin Abdullah met with members of Burma’s National Unity Government (NUG). Thailand and Cambodia have met with members of Burma’s military coup regime.