Military visits Rakhine and Chin States for ‘relief operations’

FROM THE DVB NEWSROOM

The regime sent high ranking Burma Army officials, including three lieutenant generals, to Rakhine and Chin states to supervise “relief and rehabilitation” efforts in the aftermath of Cyclone Mocha on May 18. The regime designated four townships in Chin State and 17 townships in Rakhine State as disaster-affected areas. The generals visited Hakha, Matupi, Paletwa and Tedim townships in Chin State and 14 townships in Rakhine State. It assigned Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communication Tin Aung San and Minister of Border Affairs Lt-Gen Tun Tun Naung to supervise the operation.