October 5, 2022in Bulletin, News, Video0by English Editor News Bulletin: October 4, 2022 DVB brings you the news for Oct. 4, 2022: -Han Lay speaks from Canada -More Burmese arrested in Thailand -300 displaced by conflict sent back to Burma by Thai officials -Three refugee camps in Rakhine are being threatened and bribed by the junta to move back into their still conflict-ridden communities -Several Rohingya youth are still missing after being sent through a battleground by the Burma Army to deliver supplies