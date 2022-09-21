September 21, 2022in Bulletin, News, Video0by English Editor News Bulletin: September 20, 2022 DVB brings you the top headlines from September 20, 2022: -Two thousand were displaced during clashes near the Thai-Burma border -The junta envoy was summoned to their fourth meeting with Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs -The Arakan Army and Burma Army blame each other after shelling kills one teen in Gaungdown, Bangladesh -Dozens of Rohingya were arrested in Pathein following months of similar arrests, reports RFA