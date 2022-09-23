September 23, 2022in Bulletin, News, Video0by English Editor News Bulletin: September 22, 2022 VB brings you the top headlines from September 22, 2022: -Crony Tun Min Latt was arrested in Bangkok on drug trafficking and money laundering charges -The NUG and CDM labor officers continue to assist over 110 Myanmar workers in negotiations in Thailand -Japan’s Ministry of Defense will stop accepting Burma Army cadets to their training program -K-Pay users report account freezes as junta spokesperson announces stricter penalties for donating to resistance groups or sharing or liking their posts on Facebook