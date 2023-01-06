No Political Prisoners Released in Rakhine State during Junta Amnesty

The junta released 7,012 prisoners to mark Burma’s 75th Independence Day on Jan. 4. A total of 308 prisoners were released from prisons in Rakhine state. No political prisoners were among them.
