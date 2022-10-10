NUG calls for humanitarian cooperation with UN, U.S. sanctions arms brokers

FROM THE DVB NEWSROOM

National Unity Government calls for humanitarian cooperation with UN

The National Unity Government (NUG) announced that the United Nations (UN) and other international organizations may communicate directly with its Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration Department. The NUG wants to improve humanitarian aid delivery to areas under its control in Sagaing and Magwe regions, unlike in junta controlled areas where humanitarian agencies are unable to reach conflict-affected communities. The NUG claimed that the junta’s Pyu Saw Htee militias are disguising themselves as People’s Defense Forces (PDF) and have been attacking UN staff trying to deliver aid. It said the UN and international organizations should contact its ministry at [email protected] for further information.

The United States sanctions regime official and arms brokers

The United States issued sanctions against former Chief of Police and Deputy Minister for Internal Affairs, Than Hlaing. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the sanctions on Oct. 6 to “promote justice and accountability in Burma.” Than Hlaing was targeted due to his involvement in the unlawful killings of peaceful demonstrators and other human rights violations following the 2021 coup. The former minister served as a Chief of Police and Deputy Minister under the junta from 2021 to 2022.



The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced sanctions on Aung Moe Myint, Hlaing Moe Myint, Myo Thitsar, and Dynasty International Company Limited, for procuring Russian-made weapons for the Burma Army through Belarus. “We remain committed to supporting the people of Burma and call for the protection of human rights, unhindered humanitarian access, and return to inclusive, multiparty democracy in Burma,” the statement added.

CDM nurse dies along Thai-Burma border after fleeing from Thai police

A nurse who joined the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) and fled her home to avoid arrest, died in the river along the Thai-Burma border. The 26-year-old was escaping a Thai police raid. “The Thai police got the information and chased them…They ran into the boat first. But the boat sank near the shore…,” her friend told DVB. The victim’s husband survived. “She and her husband decided to go to Thailand to work,” the friend added. The nurse had a 3-year-old son.

News by Region

YANGON—Two anti-coup protest groups, the Yangon Revolution Force (YRF) and Soft Strike Community, held a flash mob protest during the Thadingyut festival at Shwedagon pagoda on Oct. 9. They unfurled a banner reading “the revolution must prevail.” The Spring Revolution groups have warned people not to participate in the junta-organized celebrations.

A man was wounded at a restaurant on Dapin Shwe Hti Road in Mayangone Township on Oct. 6, according to locals. “A man shot [at the victim] and ran away. He [the victim] was wounded in the chest. He is a retired officer from the army,” a resident said. Ten people were injured in attacks in Shwe Pyi Thar, South Okkalapa and Dagon Seikkan townships on Oct. 6.

Khayan People’s Defense Force (PDF) claimed that it fired four grenades at an administration office, sports venue, and a checkpoint in Khayan Township on Oct. 7. It fired at two locations on Phayar Road. “The office was attacked twice and I heard it was heavily damaged. However, the staff are not injured. A check-point gate was also attacked but I don’t know the casualties as there are many soldiers in the area,” a resident told DVB. Khayan PDF fired at a township administration office and killed a security guard at the Dagon Dairy Plant (Pyinmabin Dairies Industrial) – owned by the Burma Army – in Mingaladon Township last month.

MANDALAY—Two explosions occurred in townships of the city. One person was injured. The Thadingyut festival on Oct. 8-9 was held under tight security at Yadanapa Park in Aung Myay Thazan Township.

Aye Thein Ko, a farmers’ rights activist jailed at Mandalay’s Obo Prison, received an additional sentence of 21 years in prison. He was charged under Sections 50(J) and 51(C) of the Counter-Terrorism Law at the Mandalay District Court. Aye Thein was arrested at a home in Chan Mya Tharsi Township in September 2021 and was initially charged under Section 505 (A) of the Penal Code for “conducting public mischief.” The prison court sentenced him to three years on May 17.

SAGAING– There have been reports of protests to mark the festival in Taze and Ayartaw townships. The locals carried out the protests holding the light candles and banners: reading “Revolutionary Thadingyut. Worship Justice. Burn the Injustice.” It is the second time the country’s annual lighting festival was held during the military coup.

KACHIN—A Mogaung Township court handed prison sentences to three men and one woman allegedly involved in the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM). “She was charged under Section 52 of the Counter-Terrorism Law and the young men were charged under Sec.505(A) of the Penal Code. They are now being held in custody,” the source said. At least ten members of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party were arrested by the Burma Army in Mogaung, Kachin State, following the coup.

SHAN—Yarzar Min Soe, a Muse township judge, was killed on Oct. 6, according to locals. “He was shot downtown and died on the spot,” a local government official told DVB. Two unidentified men on a motorcycle shot the judge inside his vehicle. The 30-year-old judge was later sent to a hospital. While attacks occur often in the border town, this is the first time a judge has been killed, according to locals.

RAKHINE—Six soldiers and their wives stationed at 539th Light Infantry Battalion base in Kyauktaw Township were arrested on Oct.5 by the Burma Army for alleged connections to the Arakan Army (AA). They are currently held at a military base in Sittwe. Thirty-eight soldiers from a military base in Kyauktaw Township reportedly defected to the AA last month.