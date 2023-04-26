NUG dismisses Ban Ki-Moon visit as 'ethically inappropriate'

Ban Ki-Moon with Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw (Credit: Regime media)

The National Unity Government (NUG) condemned Ban Ki-Moon for meeting with Min Aung Hlaing during his visit to Naypyidaw from April 23-24. “We can assume that Ban Ki-Moon intends to give an international platform to a stupid person. It is ethically inappropriate. Representatives of international groups are seemingly trying to persuade the terrorist junta to be civilized. We can see that the military dictatorship in our nation has endured for a very long time as a result of this formulaic approach,” said NUG Acting President Duwa Lashi La on April 25.