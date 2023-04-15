NUG reports 165 killed in airstrikes on rebel-held Kanbalu Township

The National Unity Government (NUG) Ministry of Defense reported that the number killed in the April 11 airstrikes on Pa Zi Gyi village, Kanbulu Township of Sagaing Region has reached 165. BBC Burmese reported that 171 are feared dead. On April 12, the military admitted that its Air Force carried out an attack on a ceremony the previous day held for the local administration of Pa Zi Gyi village, an anti-coup resistance stronghold. Following the airstrikes, 300 Pa Zi Gyi residents fled their homes and are now in need of clean drinking water and medicine for the sick and injured. According to the 2014 Census, the village has more than 230 houses with a population of over 1,000 people. Due to the airstrikes, the residents of nearby Khin-U Township were forced to flee their homes in fear of further attacks on the anti-coup movement. Burma’s Permanent Representative to the U.N. Kyaw Moe Tun and the U.K. Permanent Representative to the U.N. Barbara Woodward called the airstrikes on Pa Zi Gyi a “war crime” and a “crime against humanity.”