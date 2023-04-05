FROM THE DVB NEWSROOM

Dr. Sasa said that elections are designed to give legitimacy to the regime

NUG urges democracies in the region to reject regime election

The National Unity Government (NUG) calls on Asia’s democracies to reject any regime election, Nikkei Asia reported. It dissolved 40 political parties, including Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party, on March 29. “We urge Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and others in the region to recognize the sham elections for what they are. The polls are designed to create a veneer of democratic legitimacy for the Burmese generals,” said Dr. Sasa, the NUG Minister of International Cooperation. China, India, and members of the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) have not made statements on the political parties being dissolved by the military. Japan expressed “serious concern.” The regime has yet to announce an election date.

Min Aung Hlaing receives honorary doctorate from Russia



Min Aung Hlaing accepted an honorary doctorate from the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences at a ceremony held in Naypyidaw on April 3. He bestowed the honorary title of “Thiri Pyanchi” to Russian Deputy Minister of Defence Alexander Vasilievich Fomin for “his great endeavours to benefit Myanmar and its citizens as well as modernize the Myanmar Armed Forces while enhancing friendly relations and cooperation between Russia and Myanmar,” regime media reported. The Russian Institute’s president stated that under Min Aung Hlaing’s leadership “political transparency based on national unity, the development of socioeconomic life, and justice are vividly seen in Myanmar. The country is having an improvement in sectoral cooperation and relations with [the] Russian Federation including the science and technology sector.”



News by Region

BAGO—The Paungde Township police chief and two other police officers were injured by an explosion on April 2. Paungde PDF claimed to have conducted the attack. According to locals, police are allowing gambling clubs and collecting money from them.

KARENNI—Five civilians were killed and 29 were injured due to Burma Army attacks in Karenni and southern Shan State last month, states the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF). Over 100 battles occurred with 281 Burma Army soldiers killed and 80 injured. At least 66 airstrikes took place in Pinlaung, Pekhon and Demoso townships which destroyed a total of 228 houses, three schools, and two monasteries.

KAREN—A 13-year-old girl was killed by the Burma Army after it opened fire inside Yoe Mahar village, Kyondoe Township on April 3. “Everyone hid when they fired. She was waiting for her father,” a local said. The victim died on the way to the hospital. The number of displaced residents in Karen State has reached over 500,000 since the 2021 coup. At least 841 civilians have been injured and 522 have been killed during fighting, states the Karen Women’s Organization (KWO).

MANDALAY—An administrator was killed in Pyigyitagon Township on April 3. “Four unidentified gunmen with two motorcycles shot at him when he was sitting with his nephew and another man in front of his clinic,” a local said. The nephew was injured. The Burma Army arrived to set up a checkpoint. They demanded money from locals, according to reports.

MON—An arson attack occurred at the immigration office in Thaton district on April 3. The fire destroyed the building, and two houses nearby. There were no reports of casualties. Pro-regime forces blamed the People’s Defense Force (PDF). Thaton PDF denied the accusation. “We would never commit such an attack that destroys public properties,” said Ko Aye Min Tun, the Thaton PDF spokesperson.

Two men’s bodies were discovered near Aungtharyar village in Ye Township on April 2-3. The first body was found on a rubber farm with two gunshot wounds to the head. “He was an ordinary local farmer,” a relative told DVB. The other body was also found with gunshot wounds one day later. “A battle happened in front of his yard, and he was hit by a bullet and died,” a local said.

MAGWAY—Three soldiers and four police officers from the Burma Army defected to the PDF in Myaing Township, the Myaing PDF claimed. Defectors are awarded K10.6 million ($5,045.78 USD).

SAGAING—The Indaw Court handed a life sentence to Aye Min Tun, 24, under two counts of the Counter-Terrorism Law for “urging involvement in terrorist actions” on April 1. He was arrested in Indaw Township on March 5. “Burma Army personnel wearing PDF uniforms arrested him while they were investigating villagers,” a local said.

YANGON—Two Burma Army soldiers were killed and four were injured in Khayan Township on April 3, the Khayan PDF claimed. “Kayin Kan and Thit Taw checkpoint gates were attacked with grenades,” said a Kayan PDF spokesperson.