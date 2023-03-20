SNLD announces it will not re-register with UEC

FROM THE DVB NEWSROOM

SNLD announces it will not re-register with regime UEC

The Shan Nationalities League for Democracy (SNLD) party has announced that it will not re-register with the regime Union Election Commission (UEC) to contest in its planned election. SNLD General Secretary Sai Leik told DVB the decision came after its central committee meeting March 16-17. He cited security concerns and the regime’s failure to set a date for the election as reasons not to re-register. The UEC states that a total of 27 parties have registered under the new Political Parties Registration Law. Twenty political parties will field candidates in states or regions. Seven political parties are set to campaign nationwide.

Ethnic armed groups welcome Chinese intervention

The Federal Political Negotiation and Consultative Committee (FPNCC) announced on March 16 that it welcomes China’s intervention. The FPNCC consists of seven non-signatories of the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA): the United Wa State Army (UWSA), the Kachin Independence Organization (KIO), the National Democratic Alliance Army (NDAA), the Shan State Progressive Party (SSPP), the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), and the Arakan Army (AA). The FPNCC statement made in Panghsang, Wa State called for continued cooperation with China in health, social, immigration, trade and other sectors. China’s Special Envoy for Asian Affairs Deng Xijun met with FPNCC members last month.

The NUG attends global gathering of elected parliamentarians

The National Unity Government (NUG) Minister Win Myat Aye attended the 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) held in Manama, Bahrain from March 11-15. Win Myat Aye spoke about “human rights violations against the people, arbitrary arrests, and killings” perpetrated by the regime against the people of Burma since the 2021 military coup. He met with IPU delegates, and discussed bilateral relations with elected members of parliament from countries around the world.

News by Region

KACHIN—At least five people, including a child, were killed in Longhkin village of Hpakant Township on March 19. Locals reported that a firefight erupted between the Burma Army and coalition forces of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and the People’s Defense Force (PDF). “I do not know exactly which group’s bullets killed the civilians,” a Longhkin villager told DVB.

A learning center was destroyed in Mawsiza village of Hpakant Township on March 17. The learning center was established by the Kachin National Development Foundation. It provided computer literacy training skills for professional development. “The military stopped the miners who passed by the center at night and forced them to destroy the center,” a local told DVB.

KARENNI—Karenni Commando Force claimed to have seized a base belonging to the Burma Army’s 135th Light Infantry Battalion on March 16. The commando force seized ammunition and communications equipment.

MAGWAY—Fourteen Muslims were arrested by regime forces in Chauk Township on March 18. “They took them away by car. The young women were also among those arrested, so I am worried. I haven’t been able to contact them since their arrest,” a family member told DVB.

MANDALAY—Police opened fire on two men at Swe Taw Gyi Bus Terminal in Pyi Gyi Tagon Township on March 16. According to witnesses, both men were wounded. “We sent two men with wounds to Mandalay hospital as the police told us,” said a paramedic.

MON—A five-year-old boy was killed in Thaton Township on March 18, according to the Karen National Union (KNU). A KNU official told DVB that the Burma Army had been firing artillery shells.

SAGAING—The Kalay Township Court sentenced a man from Inn Kyaw village to two years in prison with hard labor on March 15. He was convicted of inciting people to participate in the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM). “He was arrested at his farm while he was working,” a local said.

A local PDF shelled Tharsi Prison in Monywa Township on March 15. “The shells dropped over the place where the soldiers were deployed. I don’t know the exact casualties. We also shelled a village in Ayadaw Township where Pyu Saw Htee militias were staying,” said a PDF spokesperson.

YANGON—A civilian and a police officer were killed and another police officer was injured in Thaketa Township on March 17. Two men opened fire on police killing one officer and a civilian, and injuring another. “Over ten gunshots might have been continuously fired,” a local said. Regime forces set up a roadblock to inspect pedestrians and vehicles after the attack. An explosion also occurred at the Hlegu Township Court on March 17. Injuries were reported.