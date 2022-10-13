Suu Kyi and Kubota sentenced to three more years, Junta committee to crack down on resistance support

FROM THE DVB NEWSROOM

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to three more years; Now 26 years in prison and counting

A Naypyidaw court sentenced ousted leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi to another three years in prison for two corruption charges today. She was convicted for allegedly receiving a $500,000 USD bribe from businessman Maung Weik. Although she was sentenced to three years each for two corruption charges, the court ordered the two charges to be served concurrently, resulting in a three-year sentence. Suu Kyi has now been sentenced to a total of 26 years in prison. She has five pending corruption charges, which together carry a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

Japan’s Kubota sentenced to three more years in prison; Now facing 13 years total

Japanese filmmaker and journalist Toru Kubota received an additional three years in jail for violating Burma’s Immigration Law, Reuters reported. Kubota, 26, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for violating sedition and communications laws at an Insein Prison court last week. Kubota was arrested at an anti-coup protest in Yangon in July.

Ousted Naypyidaw officials receive additional prison sentences

The ousted mayor and deputy mayor of Naypyidaw were sentenced to another three years in prison under the Anti-Corruption Law. “Dr. Myo Aung was sentenced on five counts under Article 55 of the Anti-Corruption Law, and two counts [under the same article] for Ye Min Oo,” a source close to the prison court said. Former Naypyidaw Mayor Dr. Myo Aung has been sentenced to a total of 22 years in prison. Ye Min Oo has received a total of 23 years.

Regime forms committee to crack down on financial support for resistance

The junta formed an 11-member committee called the Mobile Financial Inspection Team. This team will consist of officials from the Central Bank of Myanmar (CBM), military intelligence (MI), Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Bureau of Special Investigation (BSI) and other government departments, according to sources. It was formed to investigate mobile financial services being used to send financial donations to the National Unity Government (NUG) and People’s Defense Forces (PDF), a source close to Internal Affairs said. Dr. Lin Aung, the vice chair at the CBM, was appointed to lead the team. The Brigadier General of Military Intelligence will be its secretary. “This might be the idea of Khin Nyunt. He met with Min Aung Hlaing last month and then this happened,” a source close to military intelligence told DVB. The CBM has recently shut down accounts suspected of donating to resistance forces.

News by Region

KAREN—An 18-year-old man was killed in a bomb blast at a store in Myawaddy town on Oct. 11. The shop was damaged. There have been frequent attacks and explosions in Myawaddy, located near the Thai-Burma border.

MON—Three were killed and 13 were injured as gunmen opened fire on a police outpost near the Kyaiktiyo mountain gate in Kyaikhto Township on Oct. 12. The injured were taken to Kyaikhto Hospital. Junta media blamed the attack on the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) Brigade 1 and the People’s Defense Forces (PDF).

RAKHINE—Over 1.3 million ecstasy pills worth more than K2.6 billion ($1.2 million USD) were seized in Ngapali town, junta media claimed. There have been increasing reports that drug usage has surged across Burma since the coup.

YANGON—An explosion occurred at the home of a Burma Air Force pilot in North Okkalapa Township on Oct. 11. “We heard a loud explosion at 8 p.m. We later found out that it was at the house of a lieutenant colonel from the air force. I don’t know if anyone was hurt but the house was damaged,” a local source told DVB. On Oct. 8, the names and addresses of 15 Burma Air Force pilots living in Yangon were leaked as a part of “Operation Spitfire” – meant to expose Burma Air Force personnel.

The junta auctioned motorcycles seized by police. “Previously, we could get them [motorcycles] back after paying a fine. But, now they [the military] are clever. Good motorbikes are not allowed to be returned and are sold at auctions in Bago. There is no need for auctions to give [the motorcycles] to those close to the military,” a motorbike trader told DVB. New restrictions imposed by police are designed to control the movement of resistance fighters, who often conduct attacks using motorbikes. “My seized motorbike was not returned even after paying a fine,” a resident of Hlaing Tha Yar Township told DVB. “Two or three soldiers chase them on motorcycles. If you flee, they even shoot at you,” Shwe Pyi Thar Township residents added. According to sources close to the junta, some seized motorcycles go to Burma Army-backed militias to use to investigate alleged members of the People’s Defense Force (PDF).