Tanintharyi Chief Minister latest NLD head to be sentenced by military

The deposed chief minister of Tanintharyi Region has been sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison, sources close to the politician have confirmed.

Myint Maung, who was also acting NLD secretary for Tanintharyi, had been placed under house arrest at the ministers’ residence in Myeik on the day of the coup.

A military tribunal found him guilty on three charges; handing him two years imprisonment under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, another two years under Section 25 of the Disaster Management Law and a further seven years under Section 409 of the Penal Code (the misallocation of development funds).

The sentencing comes just two days after the deposed chief minister of Kayin State, 69-year-old Nang Khin Htwe Myint, was handed a 75 year sentence by a military court.