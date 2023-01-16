Skip to content
Democratic Voice of Burma
English language news from Burma’s largest independent media network
Youtube
Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Democratic Voice of Burma
News
Latest News
Archives
Cartoons
Video
Podcasts
Daily Briefing
BURMESE
Search for:
Search
“Theft of a Nation”
Home
>
Cartoon
>
“Theft of a Nation”
January 16, 2023
in
Cartoon
0
by
English Editor
“Theft of a Nation”
“Theft of a Nation”
Post navigation
Previous Post
Over 48,000 civilian homes burned down in Burma since coup, the NUG reiterates its calls for air defence systems
Next Post
Israeli company sold surveillance technology to MPT before coup, NUG claims it raised tens of millions in ‘Spring Investments’