US to increase humanitarian aid to Rohingya refugees

The U.S. pledged more humanitarian aid for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and other countries. “The United States announced nearly $26 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and the region, for those people in Burma affected by ongoing violence,” said Ned Price, a U.S. State Department spokesperson, during a press briefing on March 7. A massive fire recently broke out at a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar, burning 3,000 shelters, affecting 16,000 people, and damaging 155 facilities, according to the latest update from the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Bangladesh. “With this new funding, our total assistance for those affected by the Rakhine State and Rohingya crisis has reached nearly $2.1 billion since August of 2017, when over 740,000 Rohingya were forced to flee to safety in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh,” added Price.