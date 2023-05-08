Video: Renewed calls to release all political prisoners in Myanmar

FROM THE DVB NEWSROOM

The international response to the release of 2,153 political prisoners in Myanmar on May 3 was for the military to release all political prisoners immediately, including ousted leaders President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

