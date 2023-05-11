Video: Thailand's May 14 election and its impact on Myanmar

DVB NEWS

Thailand’s election is Sunday, May 14. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is facing his biggest political rival yet, Pheu Thai Party’s Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the daughter of exiled former PM Thaksin Shinawatra. The relationship between Prayut, who led a 2014 military coup in Thailand, and Myanmar’s 2021 coup leader Min Aung Hlaing, is extensive.

