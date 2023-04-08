Protest leader Wai Moe Naing sentenced to 34 years in prison

Wai Mo Naing at an anti-coup protest in Monywa on March 28, 2021 weeks before his violent arrest (Credit: AFP)

A Sagaing court in Monywa Township sentenced Wai Moe Naing to 34 years in prison on April 5, Voice of America (VOA) reported. He was convicted of violating Sections 148, 395, 397 and 505 (A) of the penal code for robbery, rioting, carrying a deadly weapon in a crowd, inflicting pain on another and incitement to mutiny. Wai Moe Naing is likely to serve only 20 of his 34 year sentence, Monywa University of Economics Student Union President Shin Thant told Radio Free Asia (RFA). Wai Moe Naing founded the Monywa University Student Union as its first president. He participated in the 2021 anti-coup movement, leading protests in Monywa until he was arrested in April 2021, when regime forces rammed a car into his motorcycle, injuring him. Wai Moe Naing is facing two more charges for the alleged killing of a police officer and for sedition.