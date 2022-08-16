Administrator shot in Shwe Pyi Thar Township as violence rises

An administrator in Shwe Pyi Thar Township was shot dead and her husband injured on Saturday afternoon, according to local sources. Yin Yin Aye, a 100 households administrator, and her husband were returning from the No.8 ward administration office when they were shot near Zawtika park at around p.m. on Saturday, killing Yin Yin Aye and wounding her husband.

Two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on them. Yin Yin Aye was shot three times and her husband wounded his arm, according to a source close to the administration office. Security forces conducted inspections on roads and checked motorcyclists as well as the phones of passersby.

These shootings occurred as a wave of violence has swept Yangon. On Friday, a fire brigade commander and an assistant township chief were shot and killed in Insein and Thingangyun townships and two other individuals were injured. Similarly, four administrators were injured after IEDs were activated at No. 7 and 10 ward administration offices in Shwe Pyi Thar Township on Thursday evening.

But shootings like these could increase in numbers as anti-military groups plan greater attacks on junta-appointed personnel and forces. According to an interview with Than Lwin Times on Aug. 7, the Yangon People’s Brigade, which is composed of 16 revolutionary forces, said it has set a military strategy to attack junta forces and seize Yangon in three phases.

The first phase is called ‘hninsi’ (rose) phase and will consist of small explosions like the Lady Justice missions that were announced on June 28 where IEDs were activated near courts including Mayangone Court, East Dagon Court, South Okkalapa Court and Eastern District Court on June 26 and 27. The small attacks will occur near courts and administration offices that are connected with the military’s judiciary as well as buildings owned by military affiliates.

The second phase is titled the eagle phase. The attacks will mainly target police and military personnel, and the final Dragon will be conducted once armed resistance in Yangon gathers momentum.

“We will kick out junta troops from Yangon Region and will control the city. It is similar to surfing in the way that nobody knows where it will start and end. Similarly, no one knows which groups will start the operations,” a spokesperson of Yangon Region People’s Brigade said. “It is not important who starts it, but the main purpose is to finish this revolution as soon as possible. Once the first phase gains pace, we can transition into other phases. The main purpose is to speed up the revolution in Yangon.”

“You can see that Yangon revolutionaries keep holding strikes despite being violently repressed by the military. We believe we can control Yangon with that kind of spirit,” she added.

According to People’s Media, the Freeland Attack Force (FLA) attacked an administration office in Pyarpone Road, Sanchaung Township with a remote-control bomb on the morning of Aug. 13 and damaged the office.

While attacks and IED explosions occur, Yangon residents have been facing fuel shortages and the rise of the prices of basic commodities as well as various kinds of crimes such as robberies, thefts and pickpocketing in public places, especially on public transportation and in crowds.