Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) receives 2023 Geuzen Medal

The Dutch Geuzen Medal for 2023 is being awarded to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP). Since the 2021 coup, more than 17,000 have been arrested and 2,894 people have been killed, according to its latest statistics. “The circumstances in Myanmar are now very poor,” said Min Min from the AAPP. “This award shows us that the world is not abandoning us,” he added. Min Min spent over five years in solitary confinement before he was released unexpectedly. Geuzenpenning Foundation will give the award to AAPP Burma at a ceremony on March 13 in Vlaardingen, Netherlands.