British parliament debates additional sanctions on Burma

The British parliament debated additional sanctions against Burma on April 19. “I believe that the U.K. government should be doing far more to coordinate international efforts to speed things up, and they must go further with sanctions,” said Rushanara Ali, a British Labour Party MP. She called on the U.K. to sanction Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE), a state-owned company that serves as a vital source of foreign currency for the military, and to ban British companies from supplying aviation fuel. The military has relied on airstrikes to attack resistance strongholds across the country. Burmese activists and non-governmental organizations have been calling for both MOGE and aviation fuel to be subject to international sanctions.