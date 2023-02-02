Burma observes ‘Silent Strike’ to boycott military coup anniversary and planned 2023 election (Photo essay)

People in Burma marked Feb. 1, 2023 – the second anniversary of the military coup – with a nationwide “Silent Strike,” where people stay home and boycotted work or class. Pictures of deserted roads circulated on social media. There were no reports of violence. The strike was photographed in Yangon, Mandalay, and Sagaing Regions, along with Mon, and Kachin States. Protestors managed to hang a banner in downtown Yangon amidst tight security. It read: “This revolution will undoubtedly be successful if you participate yourself.” Meanwhile, a pro-military rally was held in front of Yangon City Hall, with security provided by pro-regime forces.