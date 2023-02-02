'Anti-Sham Election' Campaign hosted by Friends Against Dictatorship on coup anniversary

Feb. 1, 2023 – on the second anniversary of the military coup in Burma – an “Anti-Sham Election Campaign” was hosted by Friends Against Dictatorship at the Chiang Mai University (CMU) Faculty of Law. During the event, there was a photo exhibition documenting those who participated in the anti-coup protests and Spring Revolution. A moment of silence was held for all those killed resisting the 2021 military coup. A documentary film portraying the brutality of the Burma Army was screened, and a panel discussion took place about alleged election fraud in the 2020 election. To conclude the event, Thai university students did a performance. All in attendance denounced the military’s planned 2023 election as a sham.