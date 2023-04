Journalist Kyaw Min Swe, actress May Panche, and singer Shwe Yee Thein Dan were arrested and charged with incitement, BBC reported. “They posted about the Pa Zi Gyi airstrikes in Kanbalu Township on their Facebook pages. Kyaw Min Swe is now detained at Sanchaung Police Station,” said a source on the condition of anonymity. The three were arrested on April 11-12 and taken to an interrogation center but were transferred to police stations on April 20.