Military proxy USDP first political party approved by UEC

The Union Election Commission (UEC) approved the registration of the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) on April 20. It is the first to be approved among the 63 political parties that re-registered under the amended Political Parties Registration Law. UEC Chairperson Thein Soe inspected the USDP office in Naypyidaw. Under the amended law, political parties were ordered to re-register by March 28. Over 40 political parties, including the National League for Democracy (NLD), were dissolved after refusing to re-register.