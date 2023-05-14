Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Rakhine State

FROM THE DVB NEWSROOM

Cyclone Mocha made landfall on May 14 with a wind speed of 136 mph (218 kmh). “We are facing two natural disasters: 136 mph winds and flood waters over 10 feet high,” said local meteorologist Win Naing. There have been no reported casualties. “Stay in shelters with strong and thick protection. Don’t go outside,” Win Naing added. A telecommunications tower collapsed due to the strong winds causing a disruption in telephone and internet connections in Rakhine State, local media reported. Cyclone Mocha has caused structural damage to buildings and has knocked down electricity poles in Sittwe since it hit the coast earlier today.