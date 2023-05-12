Cyclone Mocha intensifying ahead of expected landfall

FROM THE DVB NEWSROOM

The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology announced that the speed of Cyclone Mocha may reach highs of up to 110 mph in Rakhine State, while rising tides in the rivers may reach up to 14 feet on Sunday. It forecasted that the maximum wind speed could reach up to 45 mph in the next 24 hours and up to 60 mph by Sunday in Rakhine State, as well as Ayeyarwaddy, Bago, Yangon regions. “The intensity of the storm’s wind has increased in the forecast. The entire western coast of Burma could be seriously impacted. If the wind speed reaches 138 mph, the height of the waves in the sea could reach 38 feet. It could end up being like [2008 Cyclone] Nargis. I suggest people in those areas evacuate,” said Win Naing, a meteorologist. The impact of Cyclone Mocha could be felt as far inland as Chin State as well as Magway, Mandalay and Sagaing regions.