Cyclone Mocha projected to make landfall near Sittwe

FROM THE DVB NEWSROOM

The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology projected that Cyclone Mocha will make landfall near Sittwe on May 14. The cyclone is expected to move northeast in the Bay of Bengal over the next six hours. It is likely to continue to move northeast towards the Bangladesh-Burma coast and make landfall on Sunday. It is predicted to bring rain and thunderstorms across much of the country until May 15. Landslides, heavy rains, and flooding may occur, meteorologists warned. The World Food Programme (WFP) stated on May 11 that more than 17 million people could be impacted by the cyclone and be in need of emergency assistance.