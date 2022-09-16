Daily Briefing: Friday, September 16, 2022

FROM THE DVB NEWSROOM

Ten filmmakers have been selected for DVB’s Peace Documentary Competition. The international jury includes noted filmmakers and journalists Ali Fowle, Pailin Wedel, Bettina Kolb, Mon Mon Myat, and Khin Maung Soe.

Burmese migrant workers scammed by a fraudulent broker. Thirty-three Burmese migrant workers were swindled out of 10,000 THB each (about $270 USD). A Burmese woman approached the migrants claiming she was a broker who could get proper documents from Thai authorities to enable them to continue working in Thailand, the Bangkok Post reported.

Burmese workers in Thailand receive compensation following a labor dispute. Around 270 Burmese migrant workers at a Thai electronics manufacturing factory in Pathum Thani province will collectively receive four million THB ($108,000 USD) including a month’s salary and 15 days of wages as compensation, according to Ko Ye Min from the Aid Alliance Committee (AAC). The migrants staged a protest after being fired on Sept. 13. “We went there after contacting the workers and negotiated with authorities. The owner refused to provide compensation before our arrival. However, we managed to reach a settlement in the evening after negotiations with authorities,” Ye Min told DVB.

News by Region

NAYPYIDAW–Members of 10 ethnic armed organizations (EAO) arrived in the capital on Sep. 14 to resume peace talks with the junta, state media reported. The Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA) and the KNU/KNLA Peace Council (KNU/KNLA-PC) are expected to meet with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in the coming days. The Arakan Army (AA), the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), and Karen National Union (KNU) rejected talks with the junta.

MAGWAY—The Burmese Peacock Defense Force (BPDF) and other local defense forces launched a joint attack against the Burma Army in Mwetone village, near Myaing and Kalay townships on Sept. 13. “[We attacked] with IEDs [improvised explosive devices], small arms and heavy weapons,” a BPDF member told DVB. An estimated 200 homes out of the total 249 in Mwetone village have been destroyed by arson. A total of 20,153 houses have been burned by the Burma Army in Sagaing Region, according to Data for Myanmar – a conflict monitoring group.

SHAN—Nearly 10o houses in Moebye town were damaged by shelling from the Burma Army from Sep. 8 to 11, the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) said in a press release. Fighting between the Burma Army and Karenni resistance forces took place in villages near the Karenni State. The KNDF claimed that it had killed 60 Burma Army troops and reported no casualties of its own.

YANGON —Four explosions occurred in Tharketa, North Okkalapa and Sanchaung townships on Sept. 14. Civilians were injured when a bomb exploded near a ward administration office on Shwe Pyi Aye Road in Kyun Taw Taung ward, Sanchaung Township, according to locals. “There might have been casualties as it detonated in front of the office. Security forces arrived and blocked off Shwe Pyi Aye Road after the incident,” a resident told DVB. The second blast occurred near a traffic police post at a North Okkalapa roundabout. There were no reported injuries. Security forces discovered an unexploded bomb near the fence of the Emerald Bay condominium project. A total of 19 bombings have occurred in Yangon from Sept. 1 to 14, killing five.

Thinzar Wint Kyaw and Nang Mwe San, both 34, attended Mayangone and North Dagon township courts on Sept. 14, where they face charges under the Electronic Transaction Law – Sec. 33(a) of the penal code. “Both of their upcoming trials will be continued at the court in Insein Prison,” a lawyer said. Nang Mwe San and Thinzar Wint Kyaw are accused of publishing sexually explicit photos online. The junta claimed that the actions of the two “harmed Burmese culture.”

A Bahan Township Court sentenced Htet Htet Khine to three years in prison “with hard labor” under the Telecommunications Law – Sec. 505(a), a lawyer told BBC Burmese. The freelance producer faces an additional charge under the Unlawful Association Act – Sec. 17/1. “Her other case was already examined and the closing statements will be made during this week’s trial. Then the verdict will be given,” the lawyer said. Htet Htet Khine was arrested in August 2021 alongside journalist Sithu Aung Myint.