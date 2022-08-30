Daily Briefing: Tuesday, August 30, 2022

FROM THE DVB NEWSROOM

Bangladesh protests against shell landing in its territory. Bangladesh authorities issued a strong protest against the Burmese junta after shells fired by the Burma Army landed in Bangladesh on Sunday, according to Dhaka Tribune. “We usually protest amid such incidents. Few days ago we also received similar reports. We will again strongly protest it with them (Burma),” said Masud Bin Momen, Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He also said that his country will investigate whether the shells were intentionally fired into Bangladesh territory. Bangladesh security forces stepped up security along the country’s border with Burma following the incident. Fierce clashes are currently ongoing between the Burma Army and the Arakan Army along the border of the two countries.

Drug usage has surged across Burma since the coup. Narcotics have become more abundant in nightclubs and KTVs in Burma’s big cities, according to the Yangon residents. Among youths, ketamine – locally called K – is said to be currently popular and users of the drug have grown. One gram of ketamine is being sold for nearly K100,000, a young man from Yangon said. “Users are between the ages of 20 and 30…It [ketamine] is expensive. It has been particularly used in KTVs, clubs and bars,” he told DVB. After the military coup, drug usage has skyrocketed, and narcotics are becoming easy to buy in neighborhoods across the country including in Yangon and Mandalay, another resident said. Drugs have also reportedly become cheaper. There have been similar reports of drug usage rising in towns of Kachin State as the junta authorities neglect to take action. Locals are reported to have had to take action against drugs themselves. After the 8888 Uprising, there were reports that the military made heroin more readily available – especially for university students and youths – with the intent to keep them away from politics. The junta is currently using similar methods as well, a resident of Yangon suggested.

Junta’s second in command meets with the Russian Deputy Defense Minister. A junta delegation led by Deputy Commander-in-Chief Soe Win met with Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister on Aug. 26 and “held frank discussions highlighting mutual respect, trust and support between the two armed forces,” state media reported. Soe Win arrived in Russia on Aug. 25 and is reported to have attended the closing ceremony of the International Army Games 2022 held in Moscow’s Convention Center on Aug. 27. Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing visited Moscow in July.

News by Region

CHIN —Dr. Myint Win, the district deputy director of the Livestock Breeding and Veterinary Department, was shot dead by unidentified armed men in Kalay, a city near Chin State, on Aug. 27, the Chin World reported. He was killed on the way back from providing veterinary treatment, a person familiar with the victim said. The victim and his family are said to have lived in a staff housing compound in Kalay. “…He doesn’t usually go out except for work,” a local told the news outlet. The motivation behind the assassination is unclear, and no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

BAGO —Dog meat is becoming popular in Pyay city after the price of basic commodities continues to rise across Burma, according to residents. “Previously they didn’t dare to sell it publicly, but now they are…I don’t know where the dog meat comes from, but it is always available,” a vendor at a local market told DVB. Currently, in the local market, 1 viss [1 viss =1.63293 kg= 3.6 lb] of beef is about K15,000, goat meat is around K20,000 per viss, pork is about K16,000 per viss and chicken is about K15,000 per viss. A resident of Shwe Datta Ward said that since many locals can no longer afford other meats, some have resorted to eating dog meat. The price of dog meat is said to be K10,000 per viss. Another resident of Pyay said that pet dogs often go missing in the city while dog consumption rises. “My dog disappeared at night. There are about four to ten houses having the same experience. Some of them complained to the police, but police said they couldn’t file cases for missing dogs. Residents of the neighborhood said that thieves steal dogs at night,” the resident added.

MANDALAY —At least 10 education workers from Mandalay University were arrested inside the university’s compound on the evening of Aug. 27, according to residents. Staff were taken away in military, prison and private vehicles on accusations of supporting CDM staff. “I heard that they were arrested for aiding CDM workers,” a local told DVB. The arrested are being interrogated at Mandalay’s No. 9 Police Station, and it is not yet known whether they have been charged, the local added.