Daily Briefing: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

FROM THE DVB NEWSROOM

The NUG conducts an investigation of a massacre by a resistance group in Sagaing. The National Unity Government’s Ministry of Defense announced that it was investigating the Yinmarbin People’s Defense Force (PDF). It alleges the group was responsible for the murder of ten individuals – including three firefighters, two villagers and five members of the Hero Tiger Force – in Larpo village, Yinmarbin Township, Sagaing Region, Burma Associated Press (BAP) reported. The NUG said that the matter will go to court. It states that a unified chain of command needs to be established between local defense forces in Sagaing as groups compete over territorial control and the distribution of weapons.

Facebook shares millions of items of evidence documenting war crimes in Burma with the UN. A UN official said that Facebook has shared millions of items of evidence that could assist prosecutors with evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Burma Army. Nicholas Koumjian, Head of the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM), said “Facebook has shared with [us] millions of items from networks of accounts that were taken down by the company because they misrepresented their identity – the accounts were actually controlled by the Myanmar military.”



Russian state media claims that Burma’s application to a Eurasian security bloc is being processed. Burma’s application to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will be discussed at the 22nd summit of the eight-member bloc, according to Russian news agency RIA Novosti. The SCO is dominated by Russia and China. The summit will take place Sept.15 to 16 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Putin’s Special Envoy for SCO Affairs, Bakhtiyor Khakimov said “At the upcoming meeting of the Council of Heads of State, Myanmar’s application for the status of SCO partner in dialogue will be considered…” This news comes one week after Min Aung Hlaing met with Vladimir Putin in Russia. It is unknown when Burma applied for membership to the SCO.



Human Rights Watch released a new report on Tuesday documenting the deaths of dozens of activists in junta custody: https://www.hrw.org/news/2022/09/13/myanmar-death-activists-custody



News by Region



MANDALAY—Three bodies were found on the side of the Sagaing-Mandalay Highway, in Chanmyathazi Township, on Sep. 11, according to the Mandalay Free Press. The bodies were found with neck wounds and lanyards that are believed to be worn by the Thway Thauk Apwe (aka Blood Brothers), a pro-junta militia operating in the city. It has been reported that Thway Thauk Apwe has killed members and supporters of the National League for Democracy party.

NAYPYIDAW—The Burma Army has formed militias and provided them with military training in almost every ward of Naypyidaw. “Most of the members are close to administrators,” a local told DVB. One militia member said that they were formed “to protect the community” and that the junta will equip them with weapons. There have been reports of the regime forming new militias across the country, some including monks from Ma Ba Tha, or The Patriotic Association of Myanmar. The junta has officially endorsed the pro-regime militias in the name of “public security.”

SHAN—Three people were killed and one was injured in a shootout at a Kanbawza (KBZ) Bank, located along the Thein Than Chi Highway in Muse. “Gunmen in a vehicle opened fire at the bank in the afternoon, killing two militiamen who guarded the bank and one customer who came to the bank. A betel nut seller was also injured,” the local said. Various militia groups operate in Muse. Disputes between armed men often escalate into shootouts. CCTV footage of the incident later spread on social media.



A young man was killed when he detonated a landmine in a forest between Panglong and Laihka town on Sept. 12, reported Shan Herald Agency for News. The 16-year-old is said to be a construction worker and stepped on the landmine while searching for mushrooms to eat. The Burma Army, Restoration Council of Shan State (RCSS), and the Shan State Progressive Party (SSPP) have all conducted recent military operations in the area.