'Docu Athan' to highlight and support the work of filmmakers in Burma

The two Japanese journalists and documentary filmmakers jailed in Burma for reporting on the anti-coup protests in 2021-22 have launched an online platform to support filmmakers covering Burma. ‘Docu Athan’ (Athan means ‘Voice’ in English) was founded by Yuko Kitazumi and Toru Kubota. The platform will help people learn about the situation in Burma through documentary films and other types of human rights storytelling. The Japanese journalists launched ‘Docu Athan’ on Feb. 1 to mark the second year since the coup. People can support filmmakers and storytellers in Burma with donations, the Jiji Press reported.