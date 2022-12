Atlanta Burmese Voice (ABV) Podcast launched earlier this year in Atlanta, Georgia. Salai Thung is the founder of ABV. He discusses the challenges of producing a podcast for the diaspora, given the information needs of everyone in Burma. #whatshappeninginMyanmar

