Sagaing Region NRC holders complain of discrimination in Yangon townships

People from Sagaing Region complain that they are unable to register on overnight guest lists at hotels and administration offices in Yangon due to their National Registration Cards (NRC) denoting No. 5 which states they are from Sagaing. Security forces have scaled up guest list inspections throughout Yangon since the military staged its 2021 coup. Township administration offices are requesting people from Sagaing Region with a No. 5 on their NRC to provide additional identification before being allowed to register on guest lists.

“My niece came to Yangon from Sagaing for work. Even though my niece is a woman, the ward office did not want to accept her and she couldn’t register on the guest list. She had already paid the room fee for a hotel located in the ward, but ended up losing her money,” a source told DVB. The Yangon Region Sangha Maha Nayaka issued a statement on Nov. 23 ordering all Buddhist monasteries in Yangon Region to refuse all overnight guests. The statement mentioned reports of theft as the reason for the change in overnight guest policy at monasteries in Yangon. People from Sagaing Region staying in Yangon feel they are being discriminated against by township authorities. “We are also innocent people, but we feel insecure even if we show our NRCs.” a man from Sagaing Region said.