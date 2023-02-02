DVB Peace Documentary 2022 Finalist “A Quest for Peace” shares the story of a man from Burma seeking peace in exile among other faiths and religions as civil war rages in his homeland.
DVB TV 29.01.2023
About DVB
The DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation is registered in Oslo, Norway since 1992.