DVB Reports: Loud Mass Protests at Burma embassy and UN in Bangkok

Burmese living in Thailand protested on Feb. 1, 2023 – on the second anniversary of the military coup that ousted the elected government and replaced it with a junta – outside of the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok. Protesters marched to the UN headquarters in Thailand to demand international action and accountability for the crimes committed by the Burma Army and its coup leader Min Aung Hlaing.

About DVB

The DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation is registered in Oslo, Norway since 1992.