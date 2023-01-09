DVB Peace Documentary 2022 Finalist “The Effect of Landmines in Chinland” tells the story of landmine victims and survivors in the armed conflict that has evolved in Chin State since the 2021 military coup. The devastating impact of landmines will continue to affect future generations. Over 100 people have already been killed or injured. Watch the film and learn more.

About DVB

The DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation is registered in Oslo, Norway since 1992.