DVB Peace Documentary Award 2022 Winner Announced

DVB presents for the first time the ‘Peace Documentary Award 2022’. This special program honours the winner of the short documentary contest among 10 competing films. DVB will air all documentaries in the first weeks of 2023.

(c) DVB TV News 25/12/2022

Subscribe Youtube Channel for instant updates!

dvbtvnews #dvblive #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar

Subscribe DVB Youtube – https://youtube.com/dvblive

Follow DVB on Telegram – https://t.me/dvbtvnews

Follow DVB on Facebook – https://fb.com/dvbtvnews

Follow DVB on Twitter – https://twitter.com/dvbburmese

Follow DVB on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/dvbtvnews

Read More on DVB – https://www.dvb.no

DVB English – https://english.dvb.no

About DVB

The DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation is registered in Oslo, Norway since 1992.

DVB Television

On May 28, 2005, DVB expanded its programming and began satellite television broadcasts into the country. From March 24, 2018, DVB started broadcasting on a free-to-air digital TV channel in Myanmar/Burma