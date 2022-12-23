Insein Prison Court sentences actress and model Thinzar Wint Kyaw to five years

The Insein Prison Court sentenced Thinzar Wint Kyaw to five years in prison under Sec.33 (A) of the Electronic Communication Law on Dec. 23. Thinzar Wint Kyaw was arrested last July after a visit to Wan Hai, Kyethi Township in northern Shan State to shoot a video, where she was alleged to have visited the Shan State Progressive Party/Shan State Army (SSPP/SSA) headquarters. Thinzar Wint Kyaw and another model, Nang Mwe San, were accused of sharing sexually explicit photos to social media that “harm Burmese culture.” Nang Mwe San received a six year sentence from the Insein Prison Court last September.