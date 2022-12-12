DVB Reads: Ei Pencilo on "Burma Spring Revolution: 100 Days Of Darkness"

Ei Pencilo, 31, is a Burmese author who escaped Yangon during the February 2021 military coup. Her memoir “Burma Spring Revolution: 100 Days of Darkness” documents how she evaded arrest in Burma, and ended up in the U.S. It was published in South Korea.

“My name is Pencilo.

I adopted this as my pen name in 2012.

Before that, I wrote under my given name.

Since 2015, I have published four books as Pencilo.

I wrote a book about my own experiences and what happened during the first 100 days of the coup.

I call it “Burma Spring Revolution: 100 days of Darkness.”

A South Korean book publisher contacted me and asked to publish it in the Korean language.

This is my first time being published in Korean.

I also want to raise awareness about Burma in South Korea.

Burma’s struggle for democracy is similar to South Korea’s

It would be impossible to publish a book like this in Burma now.

In the book I have documented what the Burma Army did to the people.

I wrote it as a record of the coup.

So, I’d prefer to publish it in other languages.

I am thinking of publishing an ebook and a physical copy.

The e-book is for readers in Burma who won’t be able to purchase the physical book.

I plan to translate my book into English so international readers can learn what happened in Burma.

The Spring revolution is more important than my book.

I will try to publish in Burmese and English.

All proceeds will go to the Spring Revolution.

I began writing on February 4th as I escaped from Yangon to the border.

The book shares how I evaded arrest and made it out of Burma.

I also wrote about the protests, and the atrocities committed against peaceful protesters.

Once I reached the U.S., I couldn’t finish writing it.

But after three months, I could finally finish it.

My book marks two important days imprinted in my mind.

Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was the first anti-coup protester killed by the military.

Nyi Nyi Aung Htet Naing was shot at the Hledan protest.

I heard the news about their deaths the day I arrived at the border.

I had never heard of anything as cruel as killing these peaceful protesters.

At my age all I knew about Burma’s brutal crackdowns and killing its own people have been from history books.

I never thought it could really happen in 2021.

I was really shocked.”

