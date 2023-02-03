DVB Reports: Japan Solidarity Rallies Support 'Silent Strike' in Burma

Burmese living in Japan, and Japanese, held rallies across the country on Feb. 1, 2023 to support the democratic forces and anti-coup resistance in Burma. They called on the Japanese government and the international community to stop legitimizing the military and force it to return to the country to democracy by releasing the country’s elected leaders jailed since the 2021 coup. Japan’s leaders called on the military to abide by the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus and officials met with the National Unity Government (NUG) in Tokyo.

